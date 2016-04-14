April 14 Financial Street Holdings Co Ltd

* Says preliminary 2015 net profit down 23.03 percent y/y at 2.25 billion yuan ($347.08 million)

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall about 5 percent y/y to 757.7-797.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ShmfiP; bit.ly/1Xx6NgX

