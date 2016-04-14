April 14 Guangzhou Haoyun Security Technologies Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 680 million yuan ($104.89 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NpBKOj; bit.ly/1WtpROE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4830 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)