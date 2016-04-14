BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
April 14 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 1.2 percent y/y at 12.3 billion yuan ($1.90 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qrfeza
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4829 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi