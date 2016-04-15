BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
April 15 Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($154.32 million) commercial paper
* Says 2015 net profit up 13.4 percent y/y at 362.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Sb7OYn; bit.ly/1QbGfM5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4799 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.