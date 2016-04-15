BRIEF-Serinus announces receipt of EBRD waiver
* Serinus Energy- European Bank of reconstruction, development waived compliance with financial debt to EBITDA ratio on co's debt for 3 month ended March 31
April 15 Suning Commerce Group
* Says unit Shiny Lion plans up to 10 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) worth of bank loans to fund the purchase of alibaba's 27.8 million shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qLnJ8O
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4730 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 5 cents per pound (500 points) above and below prior day settlement price