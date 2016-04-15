BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
** IT services provider's U.S.-listed shares up 8.2 pct at $19.98
** Stock rises as much as 11 pct to 16-yr high of $20.46
** Company forecasts strong revenue growth and reports third successive estimate-beating earnings on new client wins
** Company expects 2016 revenue to grow 11.5-13.5 pct in constant currency terms, indicating faster growth rate than the industry average
** Says Q4 revenue, typically seen as seasonally weak for software services firms, rose for first time sequentially in 3 yrs
** Up to Thursday's close, stock had risen about 10 pct this year
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago