** IT services provider's U.S.-listed shares up 8.2 pct at $19.98

** Stock rises as much as 11 pct to 16-yr high of $20.46

** Company forecasts strong revenue growth and reports third successive estimate-beating earnings on new client wins

** Company expects 2016 revenue to grow 11.5-13.5 pct in constant currency terms, indicating faster growth rate than the industry average

** Says Q4 revenue, typically seen as seasonally weak for software services firms, rose for first time sequentially in 3 yrs

** Up to Thursday's close, stock had risen about 10 pct this year