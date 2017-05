** Foreign investors buy 77.69 bln rupees ($1.17 billion) index derivatives on Wednesday - exchange data

** Indian markets were shut for holidays on Thursday and Friday

** They bought 63.04 bln rupees ($946.31 million) worth of index options, indicating short-covering of options and buying of 'out of the money' options

** India's NSE Nifty is about 1.1 pct away from year high of 7937.5, hit at the start of Jan

** Such heavy amount of options covering by FIIs is a confidence booster and puts a floor on Nifty on the downside - traders

** Range for Nifty would now move upwards - traders ($1 = 66.6168 Indian rupees)