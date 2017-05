** Infosys Ltd's shares gain as much as 8.11 pct to touch lifetime high

** India's second-largest IT services firm on Friday posted better-than-expected March-qtr earnings and forecast stronger growth as it chases $20 bln sales target

** Expects 11.5-13.5 pct revenue growth in fiscal 2017, faster growth rate than industry average

** Some analysts said they expected 11-13 pct growth

** Company's U.S.-listed shares touched highest in 16 years on Fri

** "We think the momentum in large deals coupled with efficient use of margin levers would help Infy deliver our above-consensus FY17 EPS of 68 rupees" - Macquarie

** "We remain positive on the stock as revenue growth trajectory continues to improve without compromising margins or cash flows" - Ambit Capital (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)