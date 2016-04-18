** India's largest software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services falls as much as 3.4 pct

** Medical software company Epic Systems wins $940 mln U.S. jury verdict in TCS trade secret case

** TCS denies any wrongdoing, says it plans to appeal

** A prima facie reading of the verdict indicates that Epic's claims are grossly exaggerated, says Kotak Institutional Equities

** Brokerage says incident will attract negative press for TCS; retains "Add" rating with target price of 2,525 rupees

** TCS to report its March-quarter earnings later in the day