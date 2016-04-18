BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** India's largest software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services falls as much as 3.4 pct
** Medical software company Epic Systems wins $940 mln U.S. jury verdict in TCS trade secret case
** TCS denies any wrongdoing, says it plans to appeal
** A prima facie reading of the verdict indicates that Epic's claims are grossly exaggerated, says Kotak Institutional Equities
** Brokerage says incident will attract negative press for TCS; retains "Add" rating with target price of 2,525 rupees
** TCS to report its March-quarter earnings later in the day (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.