BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range
April 18 Suzhou Thvow Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit wins coal to gas project with investment about 160 million yuan ($24.69 million)
* Says wins high pressure heater contract worth about 70 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YCcXMS; bit.ly/23GpWnG
($1 = 6.4791 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture