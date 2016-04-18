April 18 Shandong Sinobioway Biomedicine Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 800 million yuan ($123.49 million) bonds

* Says it and partner plan to set up medical industry buyout fund worth 2 billion yuan in Qianhai

* Says 2015 net profit up 11.22 percent y/y at 250.25 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SUgMc9; bit.ly/1NhLrDL; bit.ly/1WAcTi0

