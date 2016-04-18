April 18 Guosen Securities Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 183.1 percent y/y at 13.9 billion yuan ($2.15 billion)

* Says 2016 Q1 net profit down 74.1 percent y/y at 842.8 million yuan

* Says it plans to boost investment unit's capital by 2.4 billion yuan

