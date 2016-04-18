BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range
April 18 Guosen Securities Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 183.1 percent y/y at 13.9 billion yuan ($2.15 billion)
* Says 2016 Q1 net profit down 74.1 percent y/y at 842.8 million yuan
* Says it plans to boost investment unit's capital by 2.4 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WaSY91; bit.ly/1XDXWKa; bit.ly/1SoIW4T
($1 = 6.4782 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture