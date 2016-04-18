BRIEF-Traditional Therapy Clinics acquires 3 franchise clinics
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
April 18 Chongqing Sansheng Building Materials Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement of intent to acquire Liaoyuan City Baikang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for up to 260 million yuan ($40.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Te5ouf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4781 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
WASHINGTON, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.