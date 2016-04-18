Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
April 18 Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co Ltd
* Says it returns to net profit of 44.3 million yuan in 2015 versus net loss of 220.8 million yuan ($34.08 million) year ago
* Says it plans to boost textile unit's capital by 145 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qAQtka; bit.ly/1VxpOCx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.