BRIEF-Traditional Therapy Clinics acquires 3 franchise clinics
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
April 18 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says q1 net profit up 14.1 percent y/y at 357.8 million yuan ($55.23 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VcXtB2
($1 = 6.4789 Chinese yuan renminbi)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.