BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Yanzhou Coal Mining
* Says unit has bought 88 million H-shares in China Zheshang Bank for HK$347.6 million ($44.82 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VxHUEu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture