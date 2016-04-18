BRIEF-Georgia's TBC Bank Group's Q1 net profit jumps 64.5 pct to 96.6 mln lari
TBILISI, May 22 Georgia's TBC Bank Group PLC says:
April 18 Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 5.0 percent y/y at 18.9 billion yuan ($2.92 billion)
* Says it plans to issue up to 40 billion yuan debentures, 30 billion yuan tier-2 capital bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SUSuyA; bit.ly/1Sn1TBy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
TBILISI, May 22 Georgia's TBC Bank Group PLC says:
* Capitala Finance Corp. announces public offering of convertible notes due 2022