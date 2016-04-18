April 18 Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 5.0 percent y/y at 18.9 billion yuan ($2.92 billion)

* Says it plans to issue up to 40 billion yuan debentures, 30 billion yuan tier-2 capital bonds

