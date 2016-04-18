Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
** Watchstone Group loses ground after news that insurance claims processor rejected a potential takeover proposal from a private co
** Shares give back some earlier gains (+6.5%, previously up c.17%) after co says proposal "unworkable"
** Co rejected recently received draft & highly conditional, non-cash proposal for all of the assets (excl. actual & contingent liabilities)
** Market value at c.100 mln stg as of Friday's close; YTD, stock -30 pct
** About 3.5X full day's avg 30-day vol through by c.1 hr before closing bell, with Watchstone still on track for best day in over 3 mnths
** Stock top gainer on FTSE AIM Technology Index , outperforming the index
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration asked on Monday that a major federal court case weighing the fate of the Obamacare cost-sharing subsidies be put on hold again, leaving billions of dollars in payments to insurers up in the air for 2017 and 2018.