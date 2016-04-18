** Watchstone Group loses ground after news that insurance claims processor rejected a potential takeover proposal from a private co

** Shares give back some earlier gains (+6.5%, previously up c.17%) after co says proposal "unworkable"

** Co rejected recently received draft & highly conditional, non-cash proposal for all of the assets (excl. actual & contingent liabilities)

** Market value at c.100 mln stg as of Friday's close; YTD, stock -30 pct

** About 3.5X full day's avg 30-day vol through by c.1 hr before closing bell, with Watchstone still on track for best day in over 3 mnths

** Stock top gainer on FTSE AIM Technology Index , outperforming the index