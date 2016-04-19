April 19 Hunan Dakang Pasture Farming Co Ltd

* Says it signs Bid Implementation Agreement with partners including Dakang Australia Holding Pty and Australian Rural Capital Limited to acquire Australia's beef producer S.Kidman & Co Ltd for up to A$300 million ($233.25 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Vfj0ZY

($1 = 1.2862 Australian dollars)

