BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
April 19 Zhejiang Jingu Co Ltd
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Alibaba's Aliyun
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pdsbvD
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
LONDON, May 23 Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday accused Merck & Co of operating an anti-competitive discount scheme for its medicine Remicade, designed to restrict competition from so-called biosimilar copies of the drug.