BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 15.9 percent y/y at 1.7 billion yuan ($262.79 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 29.0 percent y/y at 457.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qCHsXV; bit.ly/1rdT0BZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23