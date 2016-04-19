Toll Brothers quarterly profit rises 40 pct
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales.
April 19 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai
* Says it plans to issue up to 8.5 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VfSJun
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales.
* Says shareholder cuts entire stake (4.9 percent stake) in the co