BRIEF-Merck unit says confident it complied with UK competition law
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
April 19 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 17.35 percent y/y at 132.94 million yuan ($20.55 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U4jGjB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4695 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
* SAID ON MONDAY ANNOUNCED ITS PROSPECT BEFORE ISSUE OF UNITS AND LISTING ON AKTIETORGET