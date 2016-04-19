BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 67.0 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan ($200.99 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22KuvHP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4680 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23