BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 Shanghai Dragonnet Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 800 million yuan ($123.69 million) in share private placement to fund cloud computing, data projects
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23