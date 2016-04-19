BRIEF-Cubes to issue 11th series convertible bonds worth 25 bln won
* Says it will issue 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 25 billion won in proceeds for investment
April 19 Hubei Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from April 20 pending announcement related to share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XGrhUq
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will issue 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 25 billion won in proceeds for investment
* Says it plans to sell 22.9 percent stake in Enraytek Optoelectronics Co Ltd