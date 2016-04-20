BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Tata Consultancy Services drops as much as 2 pct; main NSE index up 0.1 pct
** India's biggest software services exporter beat quarterly profit forecasts on Monday but margins were below expectations
** EBIT margin decline of 50 bps "disappointed," which the management attributed to accelerated investments in digital business - Kotak Securities
** These investments will continue in FY2017 and act as additional headwind - Kotak Securities
** By contrast, rival Infosys on Friday forecast strong revenue growth and reported its 3rd successive estimate-beating earnings on new client wins (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.