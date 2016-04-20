** Tata Consultancy Services drops as much as 2 pct; main NSE index up 0.1 pct

** India's biggest software services exporter beat quarterly profit forecasts on Monday but margins were below expectations

** EBIT margin decline of 50 bps "disappointed," which the management attributed to accelerated investments in digital business - Kotak Securities

** These investments will continue in FY2017 and act as additional headwind - Kotak Securities

** By contrast, rival Infosys on Friday forecast strong revenue growth and reported its 3rd successive estimate-beating earnings on new client wins