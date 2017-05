** Tata Steel gains as much as 5 pct to highest since May 2015

** Managers at Tata's Port Talbot steelworks have been briefed about a potential management buyout plan, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

** Credit Suisse initiates coverage on Indian steel sector; assigns "outperform" rating for Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel and Power

** Inventory cycle bottoming out, dollar weakness and China demand stimulus among positives for sector - Credit Suisse

** "We like Tata Steel most given upside from UK drag going away and lowest bankruptcy risk," Credit Suisse adds (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)