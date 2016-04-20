BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** India's HDFC gains as much as 2.3 pct
** HDFC says it plans to list up to 10 pct of insurance JV HDFC Life; bankers had previously said it would aim to raise more than $300 mln
** HDFC Life is a joint venture between HDFC and British insurer Standard Life
** Standard Life said on Tuesday it would not sell its stake in HDFC Life as part of the IPO (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.