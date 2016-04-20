** India's HDFC gains as much as 2.3 pct

** HDFC says it plans to list up to 10 pct of insurance JV HDFC Life; bankers had previously said it would aim to raise more than $300 mln

** HDFC Life is a joint venture between HDFC and British insurer Standard Life

** Standard Life said on Tuesday it would not sell its stake in HDFC Life as part of the IPO