BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** India's Crisil Ltd gains as much as 13.59 pct to its highest since April 24, 2015 on Jan-March earnings
** Local ratings agency reported a 43.91 pct y/y rise in earnings
** Crisil saw strong revenue growth for its global research and analytics unit - Nirmal Bang
** Analytics business also drove "robust" performance - Nirmal Bang
** But SME ratings business saw more muted growth though will likely pick up in CY16 given govt measures to help sector - Nirmal Bang
** Nirmal Bang has "accumulate" rating on the stock with TP of 2,070 rupees (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
