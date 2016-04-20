** India's Crisil Ltd gains as much as 13.59 pct to its highest since April 24, 2015 on Jan-March earnings

** Local ratings agency reported a 43.91 pct y/y rise in earnings

** Crisil saw strong revenue growth for its global research and analytics unit - Nirmal Bang

** Analytics business also drove "robust" performance - Nirmal Bang

** But SME ratings business saw more muted growth though will likely pick up in CY16 given govt measures to help sector - Nirmal Bang

** Nirmal Bang has "accumulate" rating on the stock with TP of 2,070 rupees (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)