April 20 Western Securities Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 197.2 percent y/y at 2.0 billion
yuan ($309.33 million)
* Says Q1 net profit down 46.7 percent y/y at 276.6 million
yuan
* Says it aims to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan via share
placement to boost capital and working capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on april 21
