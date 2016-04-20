BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility - CFO in paper
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
April 20 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 72.9 percent y/y at 210.9 million yuan ($32.63 million)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/23ZGtQk; bit.ly/23JwbqN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4640 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
BEIJING, May 20 Audi has resolved a dispute with its dealers in China that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.