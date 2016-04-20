BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility - CFO in paper
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
April 20 FAWER Automotive Parts Ltd Co
* Says 2015 net profit down 19.7 percent y/y at 503.2 million yuan ($77.83 million)
* Says Q1 net profit down 3.4 percent y/y at 156.7 million yuan
BEIJING, May 20 Audi has resolved a dispute with its dealers in China that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.