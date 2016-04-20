BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility - CFO in paper
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
April 20 Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 12.0 percent y/y at 4.9 billion yuan ($757.81 million)
* Says it plans to boost investment in hotel project by about 127.55 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NAXUgH; bit.ly/1YGEjS3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4660 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
BEIJING, May 20 Audi has resolved a dispute with its dealers in China that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.