BRIEF-Sakae Holdings says qtrly loss attributable S$1.3 mln
* Group revenue for Q1 ended 31 March 2017 ("1Q2017") totalled $17.3 million, a decrease of 22.4%
April 21 Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 30 percent stake in Jiangsu Brother Vitamin Co Ltd for up to 160 million yuan ($24.70 million)
Source text in Chinese; bit.ly/1pjbcIk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4765 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Group revenue for Q1 ended 31 March 2017 ("1Q2017") totalled $17.3 million, a decrease of 22.4%
* March quarter net loss 32.9 million rupees versus loss 168.4 million rupees year ago