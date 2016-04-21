** IT services firm Wipro falls as much as 6.3 pct, its biggest intra-day pct fall in eight months

** Reports on Wednesday a fall of 1.6 pct in Jan-March net profit at 22.35 bln rupees, missing analysts' estimates

** Performance was weak due to continued challenges in select financial services accounts and weak energy and utilities vertical - Kotak Securities

** Kotak expects acquisitions, higher wage revision and softer growth to pull down EBIT margin to 19.8 pct in FY17

** Brokerage maintains "reduce" rating

** Rival Infosys had produced forecast-beating Q4 earnings this month, but Tata Consultancy Services' margins disappointed (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)