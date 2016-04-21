** IT services firm Wipro falls as much as 6.3
pct, its biggest intra-day pct fall in eight months
** Reports on Wednesday a fall of 1.6 pct in Jan-March net
profit at 22.35 bln rupees, missing analysts' estimates
** Performance was weak due to continued challenges in
select financial services accounts and weak energy and utilities
vertical - Kotak Securities
** Kotak expects acquisitions, higher wage revision and
softer growth to pull down EBIT margin to 19.8 pct in FY17
** Brokerage maintains "reduce" rating
** Rival Infosys had produced forecast-beating Q4
earnings this month, but Tata Consultancy Services'
margins disappointed
