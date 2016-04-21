** Indian banking stocks rise, with the S&P BSE Bankex index jumping 2.2 pct

** India's central bank has trimmed list of companies whose loans need to be provided for against the risk of default, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

** Bankex index has the highest weightage on benchmark BSE index, which is up 0.8 pct

** State Bank of India and ICICI Bank jump 5 pct each, while Punjab National Bank gains 6 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)