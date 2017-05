** Indian financial services firm Equitas Holdings jumps as much as 34 pct above IPO price of 110 rupees on debut

** Co attracted demand for more than 17 times the number of shares on sale in its IPO of up to $327 mln

** Equitas is the biggest local IPO so far in 2016

** Investors includes International Finance Corp, CDC Group and a bunch of private equity firms