** UltraTech Cement's shares may correct after a 20 pct gain so far this year as of Wednesday's close, technicals suggest

** Stock faces resistance in the range of 3,370 rupees to 3,400 rupees (tmsnrt.rs/1VHdPSp)

** RSI shows a bearish divergence -- as the stock formed a higher high while the RSI formed a lower high -- indicating lower upside momentum

** A falling volume oscillator suggests weakness in the stock's uptrend

** The broader NSE index flat this year