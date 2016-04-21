BRIEF-7Fit Q1 net profit down at 186,951 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 186,951 ZLOTYS VERSUS 209,798 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
April 21 Sdic Essence Holdings Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 1.9 percent y/y at 646.5 million yuan ($99.84 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VHgI5G
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4753 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* APRIL REVENUE 10.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 10 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)