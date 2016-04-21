April 21 Lotus Health Industry Holding Group

* Syas it swings to net loss of 508.5 million yuan ($78.49 million) in 2015 versus net profit of 23.9 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ScNnOf

($1 = 6.4782 Chinese yuan renminbi)