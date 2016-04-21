BRIEF-7Fit Q1 net profit down at 186,951 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 186,951 ZLOTYS VERSUS 209,798 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
April 21 Lotus Health Industry Holding Group
* Syas it swings to net loss of 508.5 million yuan ($78.49 million) in 2015 versus net profit of 23.9 million yuan year ago


* APRIL REVENUE 10.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 10 PERCENT YOY