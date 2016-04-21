BRIEF-Temasek holdings (private) ltd takes share stake in Snap Inc, Senseonics Holdings
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing
April 21 Shenzhen Infogem Technologies Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 130.5 million yuan ($20.14 million) to set up securities firm with partners
* Says shares to resume trading on April 22
* For 3QFY2017, group recorded a revenue of RMB40.4 million, an increase of RMB30.0 million