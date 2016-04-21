BRIEF-Temasek holdings (private) ltd takes share stake in Snap Inc, Senseonics Holdings
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing
April 21 Jiugui Liquor Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt on April 22
* Says to withdraw delisting risk warning from April 25 after it has returned to net profit in 2015
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T0Zni9
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing
* March quarter net profit 189.3 million rupees versus profit 52.2 million rupees year ago