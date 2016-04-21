BRIEF-Temasek holdings (private) ltd takes share stake in Snap Inc, Senseonics Holdings
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing
April 21 Goertek Inc
* Says Q1 net profit down 26.9 percent y/y at 197.3 million yuan ($30.46 million)
* Says it plans to issue up to 6 billion yuan commercial paper
* Says units plan to set up intelligent hardware industry fund worth 300 million yuan
($1 = 6.4767 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* March quarter net profit 189.3 million rupees versus profit 52.2 million rupees year ago