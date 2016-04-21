April 21 Goertek Inc

* Says Q1 net profit down 26.9 percent y/y at 197.3 million yuan ($30.46 million)

* Says it plans to issue up to 6 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says units plan to set up intelligent hardware industry fund worth 300 million yuan

