BRIEF-Temasek holdings (private) ltd takes share stake in Snap Inc, Senseonics Holdings
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing
April 21 Huapont Life Sciences Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 48.3 percent y/y at 636.6 million yuan ($98.29 million)
* Qtrly loss attributable rmb477,000 versus loss of rmb1.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: