April 21 Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group Co Ltd

* Says 2015 returns to net profit of 220.4 million yuan ($34.03 million) versus net loss of 189.5 million yuan year ago

* Says Q1 returns to net profit of 107.1 million yuan versus net loss of 87.9 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Svp7FT; bit.ly/26grvaH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4762 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)