April 21 China CYTS Tours Holding Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit down 18.9 percent y/y at 295.1 million yuan ($45.57 million)

* Says unit plans to invest 1.6 billion yuan in internet service project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YIshro; bit.ly/1YIshro

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)