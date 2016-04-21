UPDATE 1-Egypt to issue $1.5 bln-$2 bln Eurobond within one week
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.
April 21 Guangdong Highsun Group Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue 1.1 billion yuan ($169.83 million) convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SvsqwO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4769 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hercules to expand review of investment management structural alternatives