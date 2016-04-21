BRIEF-Aspen says EC to investigate co, European units
* Confirms European Commission opened proceedings to investigate certain actions of Aspen Holdings, certain of its European subsidiaries
April 21 Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says changes bond issue plan, to issue up to 800 million yuan ($123.53 million) in private placement
* Says lans health industry buyout of size at least 1 billion yuan
* Says unit receives notice from client CNAIC to terminate hydrogen supply contract