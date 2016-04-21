UPDATE 1-Egypt to issue $1.5 bln-$2 bln Eurobond within one week
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.
April 21 Shengjing Bank Co Ltd
* Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook (Holding) has rediced its holdings in Shengjing Bank by 50 million shares at average HK$11.48 per share for HK$574 million ($73.99 million) - HKEx disclosure
Source text in English: bit.ly/1Vmmkm0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7577 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.
* Hercules to expand review of investment management structural alternatives